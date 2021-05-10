Vatican warns US bishops over get-tough Communion proposals

The head of the Vatican’s doctrine office is warning U.S. bishops to deliberate carefully and minimize divisions before proceeding with a possible plan to rebuke Roman Catholic politicians for receiving Communion even though they support abortion rights. The strong words of caution come in a letter from Cardinal Luis Ladaria addressed to the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In it he advises the bishops to seek unanimous support for any national policy to avoid a potential “source of discord rather than unity.” The USCCB convenes for a national meeting June 16, with plans to vote on drafting a document on the sensitive issue.