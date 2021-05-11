8 years for dad of Saints ‘super fan’ in charity, drug case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking and for fraudulently raising money in the name of his seriously ill son. Jordy Robertson’s son Jarrius was suffering from a rare liver disease when he became a celebrity in New Orleans for his devotion to the New Orleans Saints. Amid the publicity, Jordy Robertson established a charity to raise money for his son’s liver transplant. But prosecutors said the child’s expenses had been covered by Medicaid and the hospital. Jordy Robertson admitted fraud, and to drug trafficking charges, in 2019. He was sentenced Tuesday. His son has never been implicated in wrongdoing.