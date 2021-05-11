AAA sees a huge jump in travel over Memorial Day weekend

(AP) -- If you're traveling over the Memorial Day weekend, expect lots of company.

The AAA auto club said Tuesday that more than 37 million Americans plan to travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend.

If that forecast is correct, it'll mean a 60% increase over last year, when many people were locked down at home.

The AAA forecast would still be a decrease of about 6 million, or 13%, since the same holiday weekend before the pandemic. AAA expects most holiday travelers to go by car -- about 34 million.