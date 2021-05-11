Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms

BRUSSELS (AP) — European affairs ministers gathered in Brussels Tuesday to assess progress in discussions with EU lawmakers about a virus certificates scheme to boost travel and tourism during the summer season. When it proposed the scheme in March, the EU Commission said the certificates would be delivered to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated, and also to those who tested negative for the virus or have proof they recovered from it. A deal is required by the end of the month to have the system up and running by the end of June, but several sticking points remain.