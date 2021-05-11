Cool, but pleasant today; a slow warm-up will continue through the weekend

Cool sunshine today

Cool, dry air continues to flow into the Upper Mississippi Valley today ahead of a large, strong area of high pressure that is settling in from the north. Expect abundant sunshine throughout the day with just a hint of a north breeze and temperatures will warm quickly from cold and frosty conditions this morning to the upper 50s and lower 60s later in the afternoon which is a little warmer than we were on Monday.

A light southerly breeze will kick in late tonight, drawing in slightly warmer air and that will work to keep temperatures from falling in the lower 30s and even upper 20s, meaning less frost potential in the area.

Midweek warm-up

Warmer air will build into the region on Wednesday as a slight southerly breeze on the backside of our broad area of high pressure and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will feature a few more clouds, but a similar temperature outlook in the area with more readings in the mid-60s for the afternoon hours.

Mild, but unsettled for the weekend

Mild air will linger into Friday with fair amount of sunshine expected during the day before a disturbance triggers a few isolated late afternoon showers. The best chances for rain in our local area will be on the Iowa side of the border. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s which is typical for mid-May.

Another storm system will slide into the region for the weekend, bringing a chance for afternoon showers on Satruday and then more widespread showers throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures for both days will be in the mid-60s with southerly winds.