Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 9:45 pm
9:23 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winneshiek

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

kttcweather

