Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

