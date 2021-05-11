Gas shortages, rising prices have yet to hit Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While gas prices have been steadily rising for some time before the May 7 ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, the shortage on the East Coast is leaving many panicked. These extreme problems have yet to impact the Midwest in a similar fashion.

"Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline," said Jennifer Granholm, the US Secretary of Energy.

Although the federal government is urging calm, many are still panicking while gas is running out along the coast.

"Last time, we were at 3000 gallons. We don't have any gallons, they're empty," said Kelly Wilder, a gas station employee in North Carolina.

The shortage hasn't made its way to Rochester. Meanwhile, Eric Kilen, who is the manager of a local transportation company, says billing policies for truck drivers keep them protected from this kind of uncertainty.

"In our billing process, we're billing more as the price of the fuel goes up," said Kilen.

Essentially, the delivery price goes up when the price of gas does.

"Our industry has had that in place for a number of years to protect carriers," said Kilen.

Kilen also says he believes these kinds of spikes and shortages are temporary.

"The cure for high prices is high prices and it'll find its way back down," said Kilen. "The day will come, something will happen, it'll correct."