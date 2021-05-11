MSHSL strikes down proposal to sanction boys volleyball; local coach reacts

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, the Minnesota High School League (MSHSL) decided not to accept boy's volleyball as a sanctioned sport.

The decision failed to pass by two votes.

The MSHSL says 24 state associations sanction the sport for boys.

The decision is a disappointment to many players and coaches of boys volleyball around the state.

Adam VanOort

"It seems bizarre to me that it wouldn't get voted through," said Adam VanOort, Kasson-Mantorville volleyball coach. "The vast majority of boys that are playing boys volleyball in Minnesota right now would not be playing another spring sport."

VanOort has tried to push for the sport to be sanctioned.

"There are well over a thousand boys, I think seventeen hundred boys, playing high school volleyball right now in Minnesota for their schools. And it seemed kind of like a no-brainer at this point to sanction. The only thing that I could think of is that administrators had a lot on their plates with all the reschedules and things that had to do with the pandemic. But I was hoping that they would put the interests of the kids above the interest of their time," he said.

He hopes this discussion can make it back on the agenda for next year.

"It's boys that really didn't have a sport to play and they finally found something that they'd fit into." VanOort said. "This gave them something to be a part of and a positive influence in their life and I think by voting it forward and making it into an officially sanctioned MSHSL sport that would just allow more schools and push more schools to make these opportunities available to more boys. And I think that's the biggest thing."

The MSHSL also voted and approved to add a girls wrestling division in the postseason for next school year.