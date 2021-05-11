Correction: Sex Education Grant-University story

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — In a story May 8, 2021, about North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s partial veto of a bill aimed at penalizing the state’s 11 colleges and universities for funneling federal grant money to individuals or organizations that promote or perform abortions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that schools in violation would have their budgets cut 2.5%. The penalty would be a $2.8 million reduction, regardless of the size of the institution’s budget.