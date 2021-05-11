Offshore wind project seen as key to clean energy gets OK

An offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved by the federal government. The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha’s Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. The nearly $3 billion project was approved Tuesday. It is a critical piece of the Biden administration’s plan to grow renewable energy in the U.S. Clean power advocates touted the project as a sign that Biden’s ambitious clean energy goals for the country are within reach.