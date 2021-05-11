People Who Care: Collaborating To Feed The Hungry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The pandemic has been a big challenge for so many of us. But it's also given us an opportunity to think about caring for others in unique ways.

The Salvation Army has been making a difference in the lives of people in Rochester for 125 years. It's a mission that at its core is about the basics: food, clothing, shelter, and medical care. And it's a mission that's seen its share of challenges, especially this year with the pandemic. Food insecurity is on the rise, even in Rochester. And keeping the shelves full can be a challenge.

Cindy Norgard is the director of social services at Salvation Army. She says, "We're a service community, and a lot of those service jobs are low-paying positions that are easily obtained and easily lost."

Nationwide, Salvation Army has seen a 500-percent increase in the number of people who need food. The number is lower in Rochester, but it's still significant.

And that's when another group--also with a long history in Rochester and people with caring hearts-- stepped in. Evangel United Methodist Church heard about the need, and within a few short weeks, members set up a day of giving. More than 450 families responded and helped to build a 200-foot-long food wall.

Jim Klepper is with Evangel United Methodist Church in Rochester. "We hope that the people who receive the food will know there are a lot of people who care for them," he says.