Report: U. of Michigan missed chances to stop doctor’s abuse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop a doctor who committed sexual misconduct over decades at the school. The report released Tuesday by the WilmerHale firm comes more than a year after former students publicly accused the late Robert Anderson of molesting them during routine physicals or other visits. Some university officials at the time took no action despite being aware of complaints. The report confirmed it, especially in the athletic department. The university has acknowledged Anderson’s abuse but turned to the law firm for an independent, comprehensive review of what happened during the doctor’s long career. Anderson died in 2008.