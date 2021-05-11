Rochester Public Schools interviews three finalists for Interim Superintendent

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Tuesday, the Rochester Public Schools board tackled the next phase in filling the soon-to-be vacated superintendent position.

Three finalists were picked from a field of 11 candidates and asked 18 pre-determined questions ranging from why the candidates want the job to diversity and helping public confidence in the school district.

The first candidate to speak was Kent Pekel, Ed.D. He is the current President and CEO of Search Institute in Minneapolis. The stated mission of Search Institute is, "partner[ing] with organizations to conduct and apply research that promotes positive youth development and advances equity."

Pekel was the Executive Director of College Readiness Consortium at the University of Minnesota where he earned his Doctor of Education prior to his current role.

"I think telling stories would be at the center of what would be important next year and I think especially stories of resilience," Pekel said about building public trust in the position. "As we're emerging from the pandemic I think people are gonna be by next August really ready to be hopeful."

The next candidate to face questions was Christina Bemboom, Ph.D. She is currently the Senior Director of Student Support Services for the Eden Prairie School District.

Bemboom brings decades of experience in special education to the table and a doctorate in the field from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Prior to her current role she was an elementary principal for the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.

"A lot can happen in a year and it is an important bridge year," Bemboom said about this next year ahead. "And it is the only year that our second graders will be second graders or that our eighth graders will be eighth graders. It's an important year so it matters and I'd want to hit the ground running with that."

John Thein, Ed.D. was the last candidate to be interviewed. He is the current Director of Finance for Stillwater Area Public Schools.

Thein has previous experience in Interim Superintendent positions in both greater and metro Minnesota including in St. Paul.

"I don't believe we're in the banking business, I believe we're in the kid business and kids trump money always," Thein said about budgeting. "And what we need to do is always make sure that the needs of our community, our families, our students and our staff are met."

The board will deliberate and share their thoughts about each candidate during a special session on Thursday, May 13 which will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube page.

Once a final decision on Interim Superintendent is made and if contract negotiations go well, the new candidate would start July 1.

Current Superintendent Michael Muñoz's last day is June 30.