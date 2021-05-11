Russian media: 11 killed in a school shooting in Kazan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian media report that 11 people have been killed and four wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. According to the Interfax news agency, two gunmen opened fire in the school, and one of them — a 17-year-old — has been apprehended. Local officials said some children have been evacuated from the school, but others remained in the building. Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all local schools. Kazan is the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region, which is roughly 700 kilometers (434 miles) east of Moscow. Police have opened a criminal investigation into the shooting.