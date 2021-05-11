Ex-UAW leader gets nearly 2 years in prison for corruption

DETROIT (AP) — The former president of the United Auto Workers has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for corruption. Dennis Williams took winter vacations in California covered by dues paid by members of the UAW. Williams led the union from 2014 to 2018. He’s the latest in a long line of union officials who acknowledge betraying members through corruption. Williams pleaded guilty to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. The government says Williams “has cast a stain” on the UAW. Eleven union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, although not all the crimes were connected