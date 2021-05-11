Skip to Content

Venezuela opposition leader calls for dialogue with Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition leader has proposed negotiations with the government of President Nicolás Maduro to open up the country to a possible recovery from a complex crisis. Juan Guaidó is recognized by the United States and dozens of other countries as the legitimate leader of the South American nation. Guaidó on Tuesday proposed a “National Salvation Agreement” to seek “realistic and viable solutions” to Venezuela’s serious social, economic and political crisis. His announcement through a video on Twitter follows a series of measures recently adopted by Maduro’s administration aimed at improving relations with the U.S. Guaidó is calling for negotiations involving opposition forces, Maduro’s government and the international community.

