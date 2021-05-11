Voters shoot down Byron Public Schools referendum

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, voters decided not to pass the Byron Public Schools Referendum.

The referendum was an initiative to improve Byron schools.

Question one: "Shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 531, Byron, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,700,000 to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities."

Results:

Yes: 1060

No: 1120

Question two: "Provided that Ballot Question No. 1 is approved, shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 531, Byron, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $11,785,000 to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities, including the addition and equipping of an auditorium and related facilities at Byron High School."

Results:

Yes: 944

No: 1252

The Byron superintendent Facebook page said, "we will continue to engage families, students, staff, and community members in our process to determine the best solution and next steps for our District."

Last year, voters rejected a different referendum that would help improve Byron High School.