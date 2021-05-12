American tells Japan court he worked for Nissan’s interests

TOKYO (AP) — Greg Kelly, an American lawyer on trial in Japan on charges related to former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, has asserted his innocence, testifying he acted legally and in Nissan’s best interests. Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, told the Tokyo District Court he was worried Ghosn might job-hop after taking a big pay cut in 2010, the year Japan began requiring disclosures of high executive pay. Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon while out on bail, says he is innocent and compensation was never paid or decided upon. Wednesday’s session was the first time for Kelly to testify on his own behalf apart from when he entered his plea of not guilty.