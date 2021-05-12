Australia signs deal for 25M Moderna doses through next year

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reached a supply agreement for 25 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in a deal the government hopes will ensure all Australian adults have access to inoculation this year. The deal includes 10 million doses of the vaccine against the ancestral strain to be delivered in 2021 and 15 million doses of an updated variant booster to be delivered in 2022. The vaccines have yet to be approved by the Australian regulator. Pfizer and AstraZeneca are the only other coronavirus vaccines approved for use in Australia. Moderna is in discussions with the government to allow its vaccines to be manufactured in Australia, as AstraZeneca shots are.