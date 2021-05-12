Chanhassen man charged with killing sister at family’s home

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed in Carver County says a Chanhassen man fatally shot his sister at the family’s home where investigators found hundreds of spent shell casings. Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Ness is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 25-year-old Noelle Ness. The defendant appeared in court Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him. Officers say several rifles and ammunition were found at the house near Lake Minnewashta where windows had been shot out and bullets were found lodged in walls Saturday. The complaint did not offer a motive for the crime.