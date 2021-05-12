Gas pipeline shutdown tests administration; Biden optimistic

The cyberattack last week on a primary gasoline pipeline has created new political and economic risks for the Biden administration. So it’s working to keep the fuel flowing as prices spike. Officials are laying out plans to address transportation issues and price pressures after ransom-seeking hackers last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline. President Joe Biden says, “I think you’re going to hear some good news in the next 24 hours and I think we’ll be getting that under control.” The closed pipeline delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s gas. It’s possible that the pipeline could be running again in the next few days.