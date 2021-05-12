GOP purged Cheney for ‘unity,’ but Trump bent on retribution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders insist that purging Trump critic Liz Cheney from their ranks was necessary to unify the party ahead of next year’s midterm elections. But former President Donald Trump has made clear he has no interest in putting the hostilities behind him as he continues to seek vengeance and lie about the 2020 election. Six months after losing reelection, Trump has emerged from the episode further emboldened, having cemented his status as the most powerful force in the Republican Party. That’s raising questions about how the party will win back suburban voters and succeed in future elections.