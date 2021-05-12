House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes Wednesday, GOP lawmakers used a voice vote to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party’s No. 3 House position. She has been Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.