International Nurses Day celebrates nurses around the world

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Wednesday is International Nurses Day. It serves as a way to pay tribute to the heroic work of nurses everywhere.

The International Council of Nurses established this day of recognition in 1974. Each year the day is given a theme, and this year's is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead."

"We're in so many different places. We provide care to kids in the schools, patients who are in their homes and in the hospital. It really is a way to celebrate the success of nurses not only in our country but in the entire world," said Sharon Schneller of Olmsted Medical Center.

Emily Allen, COVID-19 ICU nurse, has been in the profession for nearly seven years but says this past year was tougher than any other.

"It has been unlike anything I have ever experienced," she said. "In the ICU, we see people pass away, but we also see a lot of them get better. [With COVID-19], a lot of us are longing for more [survivals] because the virus is so rapid when it affects people's bodies."

According to a study by the World Health Organization, nursing as an occupation, accounts for 59% of health care workers around the world.

Allen says her job often goes beyond just the immediate physical health needs of the patient.

"We have had to become these people's family," Allen said. "With the restrictions at my hospital, unless the patient is for sure going to pass away, no family is allowed to come in. We have had to be these patient's advocates, caretakers and family all in one."

As Schneller says, although this day is a special day to celebrate nurses, their work continues each and every day.