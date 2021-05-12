Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for two Georgia men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery are requesting a judge’s approval to use unflattering evidence from the slain man’s past. A judge scheduled hearings Wednesday and Thursday on legal motions ahead of an October trial. Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, are charged with murder after they pursued the Black man they saw running in their neighborhood in 2020. A neighbor’s also charged. The McMichaels’ lawyers want jurors to know Arbery was on probation when he was killed. Prosecutors say Arbery’s past is irrelevant and defense attorneys want to suggest he deserved to be killed.