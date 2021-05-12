Crack closes interstate bridge between Arkansas & Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An interstate bridge crossing the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee, remains closed after inspectors found a crack in the span a day earlier. The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee was shut down Tuesday afternoon after the crack was discovered during a routine inspection. The Arkansas Department of Transportation says it is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to ensure the bridge is safe before reopening. The bridge carried a 2020 average of 35,000 vehicles a day across the Mississippi River. Traffic was being rerouted to the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge that carries Interstate 55 into Memphis, about 3 miles south of the I-40 span.