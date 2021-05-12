My Minnesota Adventure: DNR launches new social media campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Ahead of the state's fishing opener this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is launching a social media campaign to shine a light on diversity.

The #MYMNADVENTURE social media campaign launches on Saturday.

It's a partnership with the organization called Share the Mic Minnesota.

Residents across the state are encouraged to share their stories and pictures of how they enjoy the beautiful nature Minnesota has to offer. This may be camping, hunting, fishing or hiking.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said minorities enjoy the outdoors just as much as anyone else, but their stories are not told as often.

She said this campaign seeks to bridge that gap.

"A lot of times we don't see the full diversity of Minnesotans in the outdoors," Strommen said. "So, really our effort here is to create a platform for them to share those stories where there hasn't been one. Hopefully, that will spur more people wanting to share their own personal stories. Some of our outdoor experiences are personal."

The campaign will run through the summer and will be featured on the DNR website.

