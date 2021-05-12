Myanmar military court gives DVB reporter 3 years in prison

BANGKOK (AP) — A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a journalist to three years in prison for his reporting. It appears to be the first conviction under a revision to Myanmar’s penal code that critics say criminalizes free speech. Min Nyo is a correspondent for the Democratic Voice of Burma, which has continued to operate despite being banned by Myanmar’s junta. The revised law makes punishable by up to three years in prison any attempt to “hinder, disturb, damage the motivation, discipline, health and conduct” of soldiers and civil servants and cause their hatred, disobedience or disloyalty. A number of journalists and anti-junta activists have been detained under the law.