Scramble on for new fuel routes after Colonial Pipeline hack

RALEIGH (AP) — State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline for fuel. In North Carolina, 28% of gas stations were out of fuel, according to Gasbuddy.com