Suit challenges restaurant aid priority to women, minorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative legal outfit on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration for its prioritization of restaurants and bars owned by women and certain minorities in its COVID-19 relief package. They argue white men are being “pushed to the back of the line” for aid. The lawsuit led by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty targets the period from May 3 until May 24 in which the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund will only process and fund requests from businesses owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Biden has previously said that female-owned and minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 crisis.