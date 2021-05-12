UK apologizes for deaths of 10 civilians during ‘Troubles’

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized for the deaths of 10 civilians during military operations half a century ago in west Belfast, a day after a coroner’s court determined that they were innocent victims. Johnson told the first minister and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland in a telephone call Wednesday that the events of August 1971 in the Belfast neighborhood of Ballymurphy were tragic. His Downing Street office says he “apologized unreservedly on behalf of the U.K. government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed.”