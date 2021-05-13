Anniversary of JP2 attack marked as Poles grapple with abuse

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has marked the 40th anniversary of the attempt on the life of St. John Paul II with a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, John Paul’s closest aide, celebrated the morning Mass Thursday at the tomb of John Paul inside the basilica. Dziwisz recalled how John Paul fell into his arms after he was shot during an audience in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca on May 13, 1981. The commemorations were muted in Poland, where the Catholic hierarchy is grappling with a legacy of failures to confront clergy sexual abuse.