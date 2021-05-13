Presidents of teachers unions call for full school reopening

The presidents of the nation’s two major teachers unions are separately calling for a full return to in-person learning in the fall. The leader of one of those unions, the American Federation of Teachers, says her organization is “all-in.” In an address on social media, AFT President Randi Weingarten said the wide availability of vaccines and a new infusion of federal education money have removed many obstacles that prevented schools from opening. After Weingarten’s remarks, Becky Pringle of the National Education Association said her group backs the full reopening of classrooms “in a safe and just way.” Teachers unions have been blamed for slowing the process with demands for a variety of safety measures.