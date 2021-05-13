Following CDC guidelines, Walz to end Minnesota mask mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says state will allow people to ditch their masks meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, an announcement that followed new federal recommendations on face coverings. Walz says he would sign executive orders Friday ending the mask mandate he enacted by emergency authority in July. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says she had mixed feelings about the move. She notes that the state is fourth highest in the country in COVID-19 growth and having 61 percent of the population fully vaccinated “is not nearly enough” to hold back the virus. She says the good news is that the new CDC guidance shows that vaccinations are working.