Minnesota House passes marijuana legalization bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following several hours of debate Thursday, the Minnesota House passed HF600 on a 72-61 vote.

The vote came a little after 11 p.m.

According to a tweet from the House, the omnibus cannabis bill would legalize recreational marijuana for adults, create a regulatory oversight board, and expunge low-level criminal cannabis convictions.

On 72-61 vote, #mnhouse passes, as amended, HF600, the omnibus cannabis bill; it would legalize recreational marijuana for adults, create a regulatory oversight board, and expunge low-level criminal cannabis convictions. The bill now goes to the Senate. #mnleg — MNHouseInfo (@MNHouseInfo) May 14, 2021

The bill now moves to the Minnesota Senate, where it faces stiff opposition.

Currently, marijuana is only legal in Minnesota for medical purposes. Since 1976, the drug has been decriminalized for possession or sale of less than 42.5 grams. Per Minnesota state law, possession or sale of a larger amount results in a felony charge.