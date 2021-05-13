No charges for Ortiz-Magro after domestic violence arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence last month. The Los Angeles city attorney’s office said Thursday that they won’t file charges from the April 22 incident. But they will charge the 35-year-old Magro-Ortiz with a probation violation based on a domestic violence conviction in a different case last year. Police and prosecutors gave no details on the most recent incident. Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys said in a statement that they are very happy prosecutors decided charges weren’t warranted. They say Ortiz-Magro is seeking psychological help for issues he has ignored for too long.