Gas crunch continues across much of US after pipeline hack

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — The pumps remain shrouded by plastic bags at thousands of gas stations across the southeastern U.S. But a pipeline company reported “substantial progress” in restarting the line. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline says the gas is flowing again but it could take days before it’s totally back to normal. A cybersecurity attack forced a temporary shutdown and panic-buying that drained supplies. Gasbuddy.com reports that 68% of North Carolina’s gas stations and 73% of stations in the nation’s capital are still without fuel, along with half the stations in South Carolina and Georgia. In Virginia, the run on gas prompted a warning Thursday that people should never siphon gasoline due to the risk of poisoning.