Stocks climb after three days of losses, led by Big Tech

3:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak that included the biggest drop for the S&P 500 since February. Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gainers. Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all rose. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%. Stocks had been falling this week as investors became concerned about inflationary pressures. The price for Bitcoin dropped 10% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his earlier position on the digital currency and said the electric car maker would no longer accept it as payment. Bond yields fell. 

Associated Press

