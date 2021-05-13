Stocks climb after three days of losses, led by Big Tech

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak that included the biggest drop for the S&P 500 since February. Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gainers. Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all rose. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%. Stocks had been falling this week as investors became concerned about inflationary pressures. The price for Bitcoin dropped 10% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his earlier position on the digital currency and said the electric car maker would no longer accept it as payment. Bond yields fell.