USOPC to Congress: Beijing Olympic boycott not the solution

DENVER (AP) — The head of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is telling Congress that a boycott of the Beijing Olympics next year will not solve any geopolitical issues with China and will only place athletes training for the games under a “cloud of uncertainty.” CEO Sarah Hirshland’s two-page letter to Congress put a more official imprint on the long-held USOPC stance that Olympic boycotts harm athletes and do little to impact problems in host countries. Her letter specifically addressed those who believe a boycott of the Winter Games would serve as an effective diplomatic tool to protest China’s alleged abuses toward Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong residents.