Afghan police say Kabul mosque bombing kills 12 worshippers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say a bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers, killing 12 worshippers. Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz says the imam of the mosque was among the dead. Another 15 people were wounded. The bomb exploded as prayers had begun. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the initial police investigation suggests the imam may have been the target. The explosion comes on the second day of a three-day cease-fire announced by the Taliban for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan. The Afghan government has also said it would abide by a truce during the holiday.