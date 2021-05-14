A’s hit four homers to back Montas, beat Twins 6-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit the first of Oakland’s four homers and Frankie Montas pitched six effective innings, helping the Athletics beat the sliding Minnesota Twins 6-1. Sean Murphy and Stephen Piscotty each hit a two-run shot, and Mark Canha contributed a pinch-hit homer. The Athletics have won five of seven. Montas allowed one run and four hits in his third straight win. Matt Shoemaker allowed three of the home runs for the Twins. He surrendered five runs in six innings. Josh Donaldson homered for Minnesota, which has lost five games in a row.