Stocks move higher, but are still headed for weekly losses

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street, continuing a bounce from a day earlier, though indexes are still on track for weekly losses after three days of drops early in the week. The S&P 500 was up 1.4% in afternoon trading Friday, but is still down 1.5% for the week. Disney fell 2.4% after reporting lower revenue and missing forecasts for growth in subscriber additions to its video streaming service. Data from the Commerce Department showed Americans continued to spend money at retail establishments last month, but the pace of spending was a little slower than expected.