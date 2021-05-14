Augustus retires from playing will be an assistant for LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seimone Augustus has retired from playing and will be an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks. A 15-year veteran, who played most of her career with the Minnesota Lynx, winning four titles there, re-signed with the Sparks in February before deciding to retire. Augustus was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2006 and won titles with Minnesota in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She also won three Olympic gold medals. She finished her career 10th in scoring with 6,005 points, averaging 15.4 points during her career.