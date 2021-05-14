Biden meets DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push

President Joe Biden has met with six young immigrants who benefited from an Obama-era policy that protected those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Friday’s meeting came as he looked to turn attention on overhauling the nation’s immigration laws, an issue he has made scant progress on in the first months of his presidency. The immigrants used the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to legalize their residency. Immigration has been largely left on the backburner while Biden has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and pushed for massive infrastructure legislation.