Fallen police officers remembered in Bell of Honor ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- When alarm bells go off, police and first responders run toward danger. The Bell of Honor rang out Friday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony comes as National Police Week wraps up Saturday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department joined with the public at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial as the bell was rung seven times.

Each of the seven tolls represented those officers who responded, served, protected, defended, sacrificed and suffered. The seventh toll represents loss of life.

Since 1874, 30 law enforcement officers in southeastern Minnesota have been killed or died while on duty.

"You never want to forget somebody that's protected you," Dick Denny with Bell of Honor said. "That is a must. The veterans, anybody. If they had anything to do with public service, we should honor them because, after all, they gave their life for us."

Rochester City Council member Mark Bransford was in attendance to show his support.

"I show my support for the police," Bransford said. "One of the reasons I'm on the city council is because I come from a military family where I learned to protect and serve. Law enforcement protects our liberties, and liberty in this country is incredibly important."

The Bell of Honor organization was formed 10 years ago in Rochester as a way to honor public servants. The 3,000-pound bell is transported around the area to different military and law enforcement events.

According to its mission statement, it aims to show family members of the fallen the "utmost respect and honor to the individual."

The bell itself was forged in 1910 in Cincinnati, Ohio. It hung in a church in Illinois for many years until it eventually came to Rochester.

For more information on the Bell of Honor, click here.