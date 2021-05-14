How do you feel about the mask mandate ending?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Business now has a choice to enforce a mask rule or not. As the CDC, state and city leaders deem it safe for fully vaccinated people to go unmasked.

KTTC talked to patrons at Little Thistle Brewing to find out how they are feeling about the loosened restriction.

"It's great. It's what we needed the whole time," said Kyle Stricklin, a Dover resident.

"Honestly, I'm pretty relieved as someone who is fully vaccinated myself," said a Rochester resident.

"Coming up here I thought 'oh, it would be nice to be somewhere where there is a statewide mask mandate.' And then all of a sudden it's gone," said Laura Kebede, who is visiting from Memphis.

Many people agree with Kebede and want people to continue to wear a mask.

"I think you should continue to wear one. Because why not? We're still not at the percentage that we need to be yet for it to be all lifted," said Matt Ebeling, a Rochester resident.

"I will still continue to wear my mask because I understand that I can still get sick. And I can spread it to some degree. I would rather just be safe than sorry and not feel responsible for somebody getting sick or dying," said Thomas Gilliam, Rochester resident.

For some, wearing a mask depends on the situation.

"If I feel I am not in a secure environment which I don't know if people are vaccinated, particularly in a crowded place, I'm going to wear my mask. You know, there's no mark out there that tells who's vaccinated. So I think it's a matter of, how do you access the situation," said Joel Moralez, Rochester resident.

Others hope the loosened restriction encourages more people to get the vaccine.

"For the people on the fence, I say, 'hey if we can all get the vaccine then we can be good," said Peter Reuss, Olmsted County Resident.

And for people visiting the Med City from states with different restrictions, their trip here will be an adjustment.

"I just feel like, I don't know if we're at a place where we can completely relax," Kebede said.

"Coming somewhere like here, I don't know, It's just nice having normalcy," said Monique Matthews, visiting from San Diego.