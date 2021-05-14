Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November. At the heart of the ruling is the fact that initiatives need signatures from five congressional districts to get on the ballot, but because of Mississippi’s stagnant population, the state only has four districts. In their ruling Friday, justices said the medical marijuana initiative is void because the process is outdated. State attorneys argued that signatures for Initiative 65 were properly gathered from five old congressional districts. The court’s decision effectively limits other citizen-led efforts to put issues on the statewide ballot.