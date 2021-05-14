Onetime wunderkind Massachusetts mayor guilty of corruption

BOSTON (AP) — A onetime celebrated young Massachusetts mayor has been convicted of swindling investors out of tens of thousands of dollars and extorting marijuana vendors. Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was found guilty of extortion and fraud on Friday by a jury after 23 hours of deliberations in Boston’s federal court. The trial put a spotlight on Correia’s dramatic rise and fall in Fall River, where he was first elected mayor at age 23 in 2015. After leaving Boston’s federal courthouse fitted with a electronic-monitoring bracelet, Correia told reporters that his “fight is not over” and predicted he would win on appeal.