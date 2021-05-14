Police: Woman fleeing Des Moines officer causes fatal crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a woman they say caused a fatal crash as she fled a police stop. A news release from police say the incident began Thursday evening when an officer stopped a vehicle on suspicion of a traffic violation and discovered the 35-year-old driver had several warrants for her arrest. Police say when the officer tried to arrest the woman, she sped off and crashed into another another car at an intersection about a minute later. The woman was arrested after a short foot chase. Police say the 53-year-old man driver of the other car died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. Police have not yet released the names of the man killed or the woman arrested.